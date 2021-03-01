Columbus hosts Detroit, aims to break home skid

Detroit Red Wings (7-14-3, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (8-10-5, fifth in the Central Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus hosts Detroit looking to end its three-game home slide.

The Blue Jackets have gone 8-10-5 against division opponents. Columbus ranks 20th in the NHL with 28.8 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

The Red Wings are 7-14-3 against Central Division opponents. Detroit ranks 28th in the Nhl with 28.5 shots per game and is averaging 2.1 goals.

In their last meeting on Jan. 19, Detroit won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Atkinson leads the Blue Jackets with nine goals, adding eight assists and collecting 17 points. Jack Roslovic has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Bobby Ryan leads the Red Wings with 12 points, scoring six goals and adding six assists. Sam Gagner has four goals over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-5-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.6 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

Red Wings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Elvis Merzlikins: out (upper body).

Red Wings: Dylan Larkin: day to day (undisclosed), Troy Stecher: day to day (lower body).