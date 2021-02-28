Ottawa hosts division foe Calgary

Calgary Flames (10-10-2, fifth in the North Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (7-15-1, seventh in the North Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Division foes Ottawa and Calgary face off.

The Senators have gone 7-15-1 against division opponents. Ottawa averages 9.6 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the league. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 34 total minutes.

The Flames are 10-10-2 against the rest of their division. Calgary is 23rd in the league with 29.4 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tkachuk leads the Senators with nine goals, adding seven assists and totaling 16 points. Drake Batherson has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Johnny Gaudreau leads the Flames with nine goals and has 20 points. Andrew Mangiapane has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 5-5-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .885 save percentage.

Flames: 4-5-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.6 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Marcus Hogberg: out (undisclosed).

Flames: None listed.