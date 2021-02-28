Colorado puts road win streak on the line against San Jose

Colorado Avalanche (11-6-1, fourth in the West Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (7-9-2, seventh in the West Division)

San Jose, California; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado visits San Jose trying to prolong its three-game road winning streak.

The Sharks are 7-9-2 against division opponents. San Jose averages 9.0 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the league. Evander Kane leads the team serving 28 total minutes.

The Avalanche are 11-6-1 against the rest of their division. Colorado ranks 10th in the Nhl averaging 5.3 assists per game, led by Nathan MacKinnon with 0.9.

In their last meeting on Jan. 28, Colorado won 3-0. Nazem Kadri scored two goals for the Avalanche.

TOP PERFORMERS: Logan Couture has 16 total points for the Sharks, 10 goals and six assists. Kane has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

MacKinnon has 20 total points while scoring five goals and totaling 15 assists for the Avalanche. Mikko Rantanen has 10 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 4-4-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with an .882 save percentage.

Avalanche: 6-3-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.3 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: Erik Karlsson: day to day (groin).

Avalanche: Matt Calvert: day to day (upper body), Dennis Gilbert: out (face), Cale Makar: day to day (upper body).