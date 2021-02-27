Colorado visits Arizona for division matchup

Colorado Avalanche (10-6-1, fourth in the West Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (9-8-3, sixth in the West Division)

Glendale, Arizona; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado plays Arizona for a West Division matchup.

The Coyotes are 9-8-3 against the rest of their division. Arizona averages 8.8 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the league. Jakob Chychrun leads the team serving 16 total minutes.

The Avalanche are 10-6-1 against opponents in the West Division. Colorado has scored 16 power-play goals, converting on 23.5% of chances.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Dvorak leads the Coyotes with nine goals and has 16 points. Chychrun has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Nathan MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 19 points, scoring four goals and adding 15 assists. Nazem Kadri has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 5-3-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, four penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Avalanche: 6-3-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.1 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Darcy Kuemper: day to day (lower body).

Avalanche: Dennis Gilbert: out (face).