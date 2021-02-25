Sabres goalie Ullmark injured during 1st period vs Devils

Buffalo Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark makes a glove save during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes) AP

Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark has been ruled out after he was injured in the first period of Buffalo's game against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night.

Ullmark stopped all 15 shots he faced in the first period before being replaced by backup Carter Hutton to open the second period. The Sabres did not specify the nature of Ullmark's injury in announcing he would not return.

Ullmark was shaken up during an intense Devils scramble in front, which ended with the goalie reaching out to glove Nico Hischier's snap shot from the high slot six minutes in. Ullmark was slow to get up and eventually tended to by Buffalo's medical staff before being cleared to continue playing.

The Sabres opened the game minus captain Jack Eichel, who was sidelined by what the team is calling a lower-body injury.