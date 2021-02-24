Kane and Chicago take on Columbus

Chicago Blackhawks (10-6-4, third in the Central Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (8-7-5, fifth in the Central Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Patrick Kane leads Chicago into a matchup against Columbus. He currently ranks fourth in the NHL with 30 points, scoring nine goals and recording 21 assists.

The Blue Jackets are 8-7-5 against the rest of their division. Columbus ranks eighth in the Nhl with 28.8 shots per game and is averaging 3.0 goals.

The Blackhawks are 10-6-4 against the rest of their division. Chicago leads the league with 21 power-play goals, led by Alex DeBrincat with three.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oliver Bjorkstrand leads the Blue Jackets with 10 assists and has 16 points this season. Cam Atkinson has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Kane leads the Blackhawks with 30 points, scoring nine goals and adding 21 assists. DeBrincat has seven goals over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 4-4-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.5 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game with an .872 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Zach Werenski: day to day (lower body), Elvis Merzlikins: out (upper body), David Savard: out (illness).

Blackhawks: None listed.