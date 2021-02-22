San Jose hosts Minnesota after Couture’s 2-goal game

Minnesota Wild (8-6-0, sixth in the West Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (7-7-2, seventh in the West Division)

San Jose, California; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit San Jose after Logan Couture scored two goals in the Sharks' 5-4 victory against the Blues.

The Sharks are 7-7-2 in division games. San Jose averages 8.9 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the NHL. Evander Kane leads the team serving 28 total minutes.

The Wild are 8-6-0 against the rest of their division. Minnesota averages 10.1 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the NHL. Kevin Fiala leads the team serving 27 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Jan. 24, San Jose won 5-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kane leads the Sharks with seven assists and has 12 points this season. Couture has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Kirill Kaprizov leads the Wild with 11 points, scoring three goals and registering eight assists. Jordan Greenway has 8 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 4-4-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.7 assists, 4.4 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .894 save percentage.

Wild: 5-5-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: Maxim Letunov: out (health protocols), Erik Karlsson: out (groin).

Wild: Alex Stalock: out (health protocols), Marcus Johansson: day to day (upper body).