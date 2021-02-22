Hockey

Predators visit the Red Wings after Jarnkrok’s 2-goal game

Nashville Predators (7-10-0, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (5-12-3, eighth in the Central Division)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host Nashville after Calle Jarnkrok scored two goals in the Predators' 4-2 victory against the Blue Jackets.

The Red Wings are 5-12-3 against opponents in the Central Division. Detroit ranks 30th in the league with 27.5 shots per game and is averaging 2.0 goals.

The Predators are 7-10-0 against the rest of their division. Nashville averages 9.8 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the Nhl. Mark Borowiecki leads the team serving 34 total minutes.

Detroit took down Nashville 4-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Feb. 13.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin leads the Red Wings with 11 points, scoring four goals and registering seven assists. Robby Fabbri has 6 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Jarnkrok leads the Predators with a plus-two in 11 games this season. Filip Forsberg has four goals over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 3-6-1, averaging 1.9 goals, three assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Predators: 3-7-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 4.2 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while allowing 3.3 goals per game with an .888 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Vladislav Namestnikov: day to day (undisclosed), Troy Stecher: day to day (lower body).

Predators: None listed.

