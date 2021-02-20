Red Wings take on the Panthers on 3-game losing streak

Florida Panthers (11-2-2, first in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (4-12-3, eighth in the Central Division)

Detroit; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit looks to end its three-game skid when the Red Wings take on Florida.

The Red Wings are 4-12-3 against the rest of their division. Detroit is 31st in the NHL with 27.5 shots per game and is averaging 2.0 goals.

The Panthers are 11-2-2 against the rest of their division. Florida ranks fourth in the Nhl recording 9.8 points per game, averaging 3.6 goals and 6.2 assists.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin has 10 total points for the Red Wings, four goals and six assists. Robby Fabbri has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Jonathan Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 15 total assists and has 22 points. Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 12 points over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 2-7-1, averaging 1.9 goals, three assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with an .897 save percentage.

Panthers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Vladislav Namestnikov: out (undisclosed).

Panthers: Noel Acciari: out (upper body).