Anaheim visits San Jose following shutout victory

Anaheim Ducks (6-6-3, fourth in the West Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (5-7-1, eighth in the West Division)

San Jose, California; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim visits San Jose after the Ducks shut out Vegas 1-0. John Gibson earned the victory in the net for Anaheim after recording 21 saves.

The Sharks have gone 5-7-1 against division opponents. San Jose averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Nhl. Evander Kane leads the team serving 28 total minutes.

The Ducks are 6-6-3 against West Division opponents. Anaheim scores 1.9 goals per game, the fewest in the league. Maxime Comtois leads them with six total goals.

Anaheim defeated San Jose 2-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Feb. 6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tomas Hertl leads the Sharks with six goals and has 10 points. Logan Couture has 7 points over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Comtois leads the Ducks with six goals and has 8 points. Rickard Rakell has 5 points over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.5 assists, five penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .895 save percentage.

Ducks: 5-4-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: Maxim Letunov: out (health protocols), Devan Dubnyk: day to day (lower body), Erik Karlsson: day to day (lower body), Radim Simek: day to day (upper body).

Ducks: None listed.