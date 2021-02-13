Hurricanes beat West champ Stars again with 4-3 SO victory

Carolina Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen (86) celebrates with Andrei Svechnikov (37), Vincent Trocheck (16), Sebastian Aho (20) and Warren Foegele, right rear, after Teravainen scored during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars in Dallas, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) AP

Vincent Trocheck scored the only goal in the shootout after Joe Pavelski tied it for Dallas late in regulation, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Stars 4-3 on Saturday night for their fourth win in four tries this season against the defending Western Conference champions.

Dallas has just one win in eight games since sweeping a four-game homestand to start the season. Two of Carolina’s four victories over the Stars have been in regulation, the other two in shootouts.

Standout young defenseman Miro Heiskanen set up the tying goal with 40 seconds remaining in regulation by deflecting a pass from Sebastian Aho in his own zone with an empty net behind him to create a transition chance going the other way.

Pavelski beat Alex Nedeljkovic with his NHL-leading seventh power-play goal on a feed from Jamie Benn with the Stars playing 6-on-4 after pulling rookie goalie Jake Oettinger before Andrei Svechnikov was called for roughing.

Pavelski was among three Dallas skaters to get stopped by Nedeljkovic in the shootout. His stop on Denis Gurianov sealed the win after Trochek beat Oettinger.

The Stars forced the shootout with a 4-on-3 penalty kill in the final 40 seconds of overtime after Blake Comeau was called for elbowing. Dougie Hamilton hit the post with about 11 seconds to go.

Teuvo Teravainen put Carolina ahead 2-1 in the final seconds of the second period just as a power play ended. The Hurricanes took a two-goal lead when Jordan Staal scored on a power play early in the third.

Dallas got within a goal about six minutes after Staal's goal with Jason Robertson's second career goal.

Nedeljkovic made 26 saves for his first win in his second start as the backup to James Reimer, who has the other three victories over Dallas. Oettinger had 18 stops while dropping to 2-0-3 in his rookie season.

ON THEIR WAY

Forwards Alex Galchenyuk and Cedric Paquette were among Carolina's scratches after they were acquired from Ottawa in a trade earlier in the day. Galchenyuk, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2012 draft, has 321 points (136 goals, 185 assists) in 557 career games with five teams.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Hurricanes open a five-game homestand Monday against Columbus.

The Stars are halfway through an eight-game homestand, their longest of the season, with Nashville coming next for a back-to-back starting Monday.