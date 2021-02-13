Hockey

Coyotes’ Larsson suspended 2 games for illegal check to head

The Associated Press

Arizona Coyotes left wing Johan Larsson (22) celebrates with center Barrett Hayton (29) after scoring a goal against the St. Louis Blues in the second period during an NHL hockey game, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Arizona Coyotes left wing Johan Larsson (22) celebrates with center Barrett Hayton (29) after scoring a goal against the St. Louis Blues in the second period during an NHL hockey game, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Rick Scuteri AP
NEW YORK

Arizona Coyotes forward Johan Larsson was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Saturday for illegally checking St. Louis Blues forward Zach Sanford in the head.

Larsson received a minor penalty for hitting Sanford during St. Louis' 4-1 victory on Friday night.

Sanford had just skated the puck over the blue line into Arizona's zone when Larsson stepped up to hit him. Larsson turned his body as he delivered the hit, and the back of his left shoulder appeared to make direct contact with Sanford's face. The league ruled that Larsson should have been able to avoid contact with Sanford's head.

It's the second suspension in Larsson's seven-year NHL career. He will forfeit over $24,000.

  Comments  

Hockey

Blue Jackets activate D Zach Werenski off injured reserve

February 13, 2021 1:00 PM

Hockey

Boston faces New York, seeks 6th straight road win

February 13, 2021 3:11 AM

Hockey

Pittsburgh hosts Washington after shootout victory

February 13, 2021 3:11 AM

Hockey

St. Louis visits Arizona after Faulk’s 2-goal game

February 13, 2021 3:11 AM

Hockey

Blues snap streak with 4-1 win over Coyotes

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service