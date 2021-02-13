Pittsburgh hosts Washington after shootout victory

Washington Capitals (6-3-3, third in the East Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (6-5-1, fifth in the East Division)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts the Washington Capitals after the Penguins knocked off New York 4-3 in a shootout.

The Penguins have gone 6-5-1 against division opponents. Pittsburgh has allowed 11 power-play goals, killing 70.3% of opponent chances.

The Capitals are 6-3-3 against East Division opponents. Washington ranks seventh in the Nhl averaging 5.9 assists per game, led by Nicklas Backstrom with 0.9.

Pittsburgh defeated Washington 5-4 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 19.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sidney Crosby leads the Penguins with four goals, adding six assists and recording 10 points. Bryan Rust has three goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Backstrom leads the Capitals with six goals and has 17 points. Alex Ovechkin has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .884 save percentage.

Capitals: 4-3-3, averaging 3.5 goals, six assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while allowing 3.5 goals per game with a .892 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: None listed.

Capitals: Michal Kempny: out (lower body), Jakub Vrana: out (covid protocol), T.J. Oshie: day to day (upper body), Justin Schultz: day to day (face).