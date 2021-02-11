Chicago Blackhawks give up 4 3rd-period goals — including 2 in the final 3 minutes — and fall to the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-5

The Chicago Blackhawks gave up four third-period goals Thursday, including two in the final three minutes, and lost to the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-5 at the United Center to snap their winning streak at three games.

The Blue Jackets’ Michael Del Zotto tied it at 5 with 2 minutes, 41 seconds left, then Kevin Stenlund scored the winner with 1:14 remaining to snap the Hawks’ points streak at five games. The Blue Jackets outshot the Hawks 43-26.

The collapse spoiled the first career goals from Ian Mitchell and Nicolas Beaudin, who scored 56 seconds part in the opening 1:17 of the second period. Fellow rookie Pius Suter scored his sixth of the season at 13:30 of the second for a 3-1 Hawks lead.

After Jack Roslovic cut the Blue Jackets’ deficit to 1 with a power-play goal with two minutes left in the second, Patrick Kane extended the Hawks’ lead to 4-2 with a power-play goal only 29 seconds in to the third. The Blue Jackets’ Boone Jenner and Roslovic went back-to-back to tie it with 12:01 left.

Kane added two assists and has a team-high 20 points on the season. DeBrincat also had two assists.

Mitchell scored 21 seconds into the second period, the rookie’s first NHL goal and second point in 15 games with the Hawks.

Matthew Highmore dished to David Kampf as he was racing out of the defensive end, and Kampf maneuvered up the ice with three defenders on him as Mitchell came up the back side. Just as Kampf arrived at the crease, he slapped it over to Mitchell as he stood waiting.

Mitchell poked it in, then raised his arms and flashed a big smile.

Then at the 1:17 mark, it was another rookie’s turn to celebrate.

Beaudin, playing his seventh career game, took advantage of Nikita Zadorov misfire wide that bounced off the back wall and right to himself. Beaudin scooped it top shelf over Joonas Korpisalo and pumped his fist.