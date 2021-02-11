Bruins visit the Rangers following overtime victory

Boston Bruins (9-1-2, first in the East Division) vs. New York Rangers (4-5-3, sixth in the East Division)

New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston visits the New York Rangers after the Bruins took down New York 3-2 in overtime.

The Rangers are 4-5-3 against East Division teams. New York is 26th in the league with 32.4 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

The Bruins are 9-1-2 against opponents in the East Division. Boston averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Nhl. Chris Wagner leads the team serving 13 total minutes.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Rooney leads the Rangers with a plus-six in 10 games this season. Artemi Panarin has 13 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Brad Marchand leads the Bruins with a plus-seven in 12 games this season. David Pastrnak has five goals over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-4-3, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Bruins: 8-1-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: Justin Richards: out (health protocols), Colin Blackwell: out (upper body), Jack Johnson: day to day (lower body), Filip Chytil: out (upper body), Brendan Smith: day to day (upper body).

Bruins: Ondrej Kase: day to day (upper body).