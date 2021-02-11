Arizona hosts St. Louis after shootout victory

St. Louis Blues (7-4-2, second in the West Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (6-5-1, fourth in the West Division)

Glendale, Arizona; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona hosts the St. Louis Blues after the Coyotes took down St. Louis 4-3 in a shootout.

The Coyotes are 6-5-1 in division play. Arizona averages 9.2 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Nhl. Jason Demers leads the team serving 14 total minutes.

The Blues are 7-4-2 in division games. St. Louis ranks 11th in the NHL with 29.8 shots per game and is averaging 3.2 goals.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Conor Garland leads the Coyotes with eight assists and has 13 points this season. Christian Dvorak has seven goals over the last 10 games for Arizona.

David Perron leads the Blues with 13 points, scoring five goals and registering eight assists. Ryan O'Reilly has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 5-5-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, four penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Blues: 5-3-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.5 assists, five penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Drake Caggiula: day to day (lower body).

Blues: Sammy Blais: day to day (upper body), Marco Scandella: day to day (upper-body), Robert Thomas: out (thumb).