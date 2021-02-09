How Cammi Granato and Kendall Coyne Schofield — once an Olympic gold medalist and her 7-year-old protege — are now taking bold steps in the NHL together

When Cammi Granato hosted her first hockey camp for girls at Seven Bridges Ice Arena in Woodridge in summer 1998, little did the future Hockey Hall of Famer know who those girls would become.

Kendall Coyne Schofield, 7 years old at the time, would follow in Granato’s footsteps as an Olympic gold medalist and “the fastest woman in hockey.”

Hilary Knight would join Coyne Schofield on the 2018 Olympic team and currently spearheads efforts to develop a new, better paying women’s hockey league with the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association.

Molly Schaus, Brianna Decker and Megan Bozek would go on to represent Team USA in various international tournaments — including Olympic gold for Decker in 2018 — and others would go on to have an impact on hockey in various ways.

“These girls came from every different place,” Granato said.

It wasn’t just any camp. It was the camp.

“My parents signed me up for hockey camp and it was the moment that really changed my life forever,” said Coyne Schofield, now 28. “It was a moment that fueled me to chase something that I didn’t realize would have such an impact on my life. ...

“From there I told my parents I wanted to go to the Olympics.”

Granato, 49, is surprised and gratified by the influence she and her annual camp had on a pivotal generation for the sport, but she’s forged a special bond with Coyne Schofield.

Their professional and personal lives have intersected many times since Coyne Schofield first attended that camp, and although they’re separated by almost 2,000 miles, they’re walking together onto a larger stage for women in hockey and major professional sports.

Granato, of Downers Grove, is working for the expansion Seattle Kraken as the first female scout in the NHL.

“It inspired me to rethink how I can be involved in pro hockey,” Coyne Schofield said.

A little more than a year after Seattle hired Granato in September 2019, Coyne Schofield made her own history in October when the Chicago Blackhawks named her the franchise’s first female player development coach. She had held several outreach roles for the Hawks for seven years until that point.

They are a wave of female hockey players joining NHL coaching and front-office ranks in the last five years.

Dawn Braid spent two years as skating coach for the Arizona Coyotes, and her hire in August 2016 is believed to be the first full-time NHL coaching position held by a woman. In August 2018, the Toronto Maple Leafs named former Team Canada center and four-time Olympic goal medalist Hayley Wickenheiser as assistant director of player development. And in December, the Blackhawks hired Jamie Faulkner as president of business operations.

Granato said she took on her role because she liked the diverse staff the Kraken already had assembled — “it doesn’t look like your typical NHL organization.” For example, they hired former Minnesota Wild and WAR On Ice data analyst Alexandra Mandrycky as director of hockey strategy and research.

“I went to my first scouting meeting and there were two other women in the room with me,” Granato said.

Coyne Schofield balances her job as a player development coach with running girls and youth hockey programs for the Hawks and training with the U.S. women’s national team for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Granato said Coyne Schofield “not only gets it on the ice but understands her responsibility off the ice. It’s unique to get both.

“She does just as much work for the sport off ice as she does having to train on her own, keep herself in shape and be ready for the Olympics — and improve her game,” Granato said.

Coyne Schofield works in the weight room five days a week and trains on the ice about two to four times. But the most challenging part of her balancing act is the film work for the Rockford IceHogs, the Hawks’ AHL affiliate, and getting used to the video technology.

Primarily, Coyne Schofield works with the forward prospects the Hawks drafted.

“We’ve had great conversations with (Lukas Reichel) and broken down some film with him,” she said. “He’s electrifying to watch.”

She learned how prospects like to be coached and what skills they want to see on tape.

For example, some players have wanted to see how Patrick Kane crosses the blue line in what appears to be an effortless manner on offensive-zone entries.

“I like to ask them a lot of what they’re thinking and what they’re seeing,” she said. “That helps us be better coaches, knowing what they’re thinking in a certain play, and having them tell us, versus us telling them everything.

“It’s really fine-tuning their game because all these players are elite players. We’re just taking what they’re really good at and making them better at it and helping figure out what their identity will be like at the next level.”

Because of Coyne Schofield’s history with the Hawks, Granato called her new role a natural fit.

“I wanted to play on the Blackhawks, that was my dream when I was a kid,” Granato said. “Getting to see Kendall hired in this position, seeing what she’s doing with the youth programs and now with this role in player development, it’s so fitting. And it’s really a perfect job for her.

“She’s earned it. She’s qualified, of course. And the fact the Blackhawks can respect her enough to know she can continue to play at the same time, it’s best of both worlds for her.”

———

‘A natural fit’

When Granato accepted her role in Seattle, she said she was taken aback by the intense interest and media coverage.

“I was on a panel last year and had a young girl say, ‘How do I become a scout?’ ” she said. “In that moment I was like, ‘Wow, I’m influencing young girls to think, “This can be my career path,” ' and I love it. I didn’t really think about that when I said yes to this job.”

Granato’s role entails evaluating players for July’s expansion draft.

“All of our work this year is identifying all the players we want to take in the expansion draft that could be unprotected,” she said, adding those evaluations will extend to how the Kraken approach free agency.

“My job is to scout players, write a report on them, and then our hockey ops team (including general manager Ron Francis) will all make the decision based on that data.”

It’s a full-circle moment for her and for the sport.

There have been moments when women’s hockey players have put their game on the map, such as when Manon Rheaume played goaltender in an exhibition game for the then-expansion Tampa Bay Lightning in 1992.

Granato had one such moment as a member of the women’s national team that won Olympic gold in 1998. Women’s hockey and Granato suddenly were hot commodities.

The camp that summer struck at the right time. Granato remembers when a girl carried a hockey bag, it was assumed she was toting it for her brother. But by the time the Coynes and Knights rolled around, it was becoming more commonplace. It became mainstream for kids of both genders to idolize someone like Granato.

“After the camp we took our family Christmas card (picture) that year. All of four of us kids were sitting on Cammi’s lap,” Coyne Schofield recalled.

Coyne Schofield considers herself Granato’s stalker, but “in a healthy way.”

“I have a massive poster that I got at her hockey camp,” Coyne Schofield said. “It came pre-signed, and I don’t know why, but I asked her to sign it so I could see her signing it. So it’s actually signed on both sides.”

Coyne Schofield still has it at home.

“I still have my jersey from the hockey camp,” she said. “Her signature on the back is slightly faded. I also have a bobblehead that someone gave me as a gift. I was an adult when I got it.

“I think people know how much Cammi has meant to me — and still means to me.”

Coyne Schofield said the annual camps Granato hosted gave her validation that a girl could pursue a career in hockey, whatever form that would take.

Coyne Schofield was 3 when she saw her older brother skating in a hockey class and wanted to do it. Her parents signed her up for figure skating because that was the norm at the time.

“It seemed like a natural fit to sign me up where all the other girls were,” she said. “It took the obnoxious 3-year-old that knew — I don’t how many words, not many — to say, ‘No, I want to do what he does, and I want to play hockey.’ "

As she grew older, other parents said “why are they making me play hockey?” and suggested they put her in “normal” sports for girls.

“Sometimes when I walked into the rink there would be parents that would say to their sons, ‘Oh, there’s the girl, make sure you hit her as hard. Pull her hair,’ ” Coyne Schofield said. “(And) other comments that don’t make you feel very welcome or accepted or appreciated.

“As soon as a I got on the ice — yeah, there were kids that would call me names and pull my hair and things like that — but I didn’t care because I loved the game so much.”

Coyne Schofield has shared such stories with Granato, who as a pioneer in the sport has faced much worse.

“I had to prove myself from the time I stepped on that ice in hockey skates,” Granato said. “It was considered a male sport.

“I grew up in a time where there were coaches threatening me and players were trying to run me into the boards and taunting. A lot of stuff that came my way was because I was the only girl.”

But like Coyne Schofield, Granato had a support system of family — Granato has four brothers — and coaches.

“They didn’t look at me as anything else but a hockey player,” Granato said.

Coyne Schofield continued to follow her childhood idol’s career growing up in Palos Heights.

Coyne Schofield’s face was pressed against the glass at the United Center in January 2002 when Granato’s U.S. team visited for an exhibition game against rival Canada — the gold medalist’s first time playing in front of a Chicago audience.

“I remember there weren’t many people there; I wish there were more,” Coyne Schofield said. “I remember standing with my hands on the glass the entire game, just a bug on the glass. I remember when I saw No. 21 come out of the tunnel for the first time and just watching her the entire time — when she sat on the bench, when she drank water, when she was on the ice.

“Sounds kind of creepy now but I was so in awe of her, I wanted to do what she was doing. I wanted to play for Team USA. Billie Jean King said you have to see it to be it, and for me that was the moment I saw it.”

The Granatos and Coynes (Coyne Schofield’s maiden name) have become like an extended hockey family with roots in the Chicago area, occasionally working together for coaching and other opportunities. Granato’s brother, Tony, is a former NHL player and coach as well as a former Olympic men’s national team coach.

Over time, Coyne Schofield and Granato have evolved from a mentor relationship to peers and friends.

“Whether I have a question about hockey, about life, being a captain. … I feel we’ve developed a strong relationship where I can come to her with anything,” Coyne Schofield said. “That amount of respect that she has shown me, who was once a little girl who looked up to her, has helped transform our relationship from ‘I want to be you’ to ‘I want to work alongside you.’ "

———

‘All grown up’

Coyne Schofield believes it was 2006 or 2007 when Granato invited her to be a guest coach at a camp in Bolingbrook.

“It was the coolest week in my life,” Coyne Schofield said.

At the time, Granato hadn’t seen her in person in years.

“She was all grown up, a young prospect in the USA hockey world,” Granato said. “She looked like an athlete. She conducted herself already like she knew what she wanted. There was a maturity to her.”

Incidentally, Coyne began taking registration for her own camp in July at Arctic Ice Arena in Orland Park on Wednesday, coinciding with National Girls and Women in Sports Day.

In 2018, the night before Coyne Schofield and the U.S. won gold in Pyeongchang, Granato was patched in via video feed to pump up the American team.

“That team had something really special,” Granato said. “I didn’t really have great advice for them, it was just cool to jump on and say, ‘Go play your game and you’re going to be fine.’ ”

After winning gold, Coyne Schofield returned to her room at the Olympic Village and had a bunch of text messages waiting for her.

“I remember one of the first I got was from Eddie Olczyk, which is really cool,” she said. “We always have the running joke of he’s the best hockey player from Palos Heights.

Later, “Cammi texted me saying congratulations. It was a moment that took my breath away. I just sat down on my bed to just read it a couple times because it started by seeing her.”

During USA Hockey’s “Rivalry Series” against Hockey Canada in February 2020, before COVID-19 ground everything to a halt, Granato hosted Coyne Schofield and other U.S. team members at her home in Vancouver.

They’ve continued to support each other’s ambitions and milestones.

Granato became the first woman inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2010.

Coyne Schofield made history by competing in the fastest skater event in the 2019 NHL All-Star Skills Competition. She finished the course in 14.346 seconds, a bit faster than the Arizona Coyotes winger Clayton Keller’s 14.526 and just slightly behind Columbus Blue Jackets winger Cam Atkinson’s 14.152.

“We certainly understand each other because of our experiences,” Granato said.

Coyne Schofield can envision Granato running a front office as the NHL’s first female general manager.

“It wouldn’t surprise me — if she wants to do it,” Coyne Schofield said.