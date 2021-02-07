Alex DeBrincat scores 2 goals as the Chicago Blackhawks hand the Dallas Stars their 1st home loss, 2-1

Alex DeBrincat’s scored two goals and the Chicago Blackhawks got their first road win and first overtime victory Sunday, beating the Dallas Stars 2-1. It’s the Hawks’ second straight win and third in the last four games.

In the three-on-three overtime, Patrick Kane fed DeBrincat, who put it past Dallas rookie goaltender Jake Oettinger.

In the first period, Dylan Strome, playing in front of the net, threaded the defense with a cross-crease pass to DeBrincat, who slapped it into an open net for his third power-play goal of the season. Kane also assisted.

The Hawks have at least one power play goal in 11 of their 13 games.

DeBrincat has at least one point — six total — in the three games since being reactivated from the COVID-19 protocol list, including four goals in the last two games.

Meanwhile, the Hawks have killed 11 straight power plays. That streak includes three against the Stars, though Dallas’ third man advantage had just ended when Jason Robertson scored on Malcolm Subban midway through the third period.

Subban started with the Hawks giving Kevin Lankinen a rest day, and Subban made 30 saves. In the other net, Oettinger started in place of Anton Khudobin, who reportedly was benched because of an “internal issue.” Oettinger had 33 stops.

The Hawks had the Stars on their heels early, taking six of the first seven shots on goal in the first 5 1/2 minutes of the game, and the Stars committed seven giveaways in the first period.

About four minutes into the game, DeBrincat looked like he put in the game’s first goal off his own rebound, but it was ruled a high-stick shot.

Subban weathered five shots on goal within a minute-and-a-half span late in the first period. In the second, he turned away a big-time breakaway shot after Denis Gurianov took the puck away from Kane in the neutral zone.

About a minute and a half into the third, Subban slid over and stretched to make a kick save against Gurianov.

Eight minutes later, Subban got a glove on Miro Heiskanen’s slap shot from the point, but it popped out and bounced off Robertson’s body and into the net.