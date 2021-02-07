Hockey

Lightning visit the Predators after Goodrow’s 2-goal game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning (7-1-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (5-6-0, seventh in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators host Tampa Bay after Barclay Goodrow scored two goals in the Lightning's 3-1 victory against the Red Wings.

Nashville went 35-26-8 overall and 12-7-1 in division play in the 2019-20 season. The Predators were called for 260 penalties last season averaging 3.8 penalties and 9.0 penalty minutes per game.

Tampa Bay went 18-5-1 in division action and 21-11-4 on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Lightning scored 49 power play goals on 212 power play opportunities last season.

In their last matchup on Feb. 1, Tampa Bay won 5-2. Steven Stamkos recorded a team-high 2 points for the Lightning.

INJURIES: Predators: Luke Kunin: day to day (lower body).

Lightning: Mitchell Stephens: out (knee).

