Islanders visit the Rangers after Eberle’s 2-goal game

New York Islanders (4-4-2, sixth in the East Division) vs. New York Rangers (4-4-2, seventh in the East Division)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders visit the New York Rangers after Jordan Eberle scored two goals in the Islanders' 4-3 victory against the Penguins.

The Rangers finished 14-8-0 in division action and 18-16-2 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Rangers scored 233 total goals last season, 52 on power plays and eight shorthanded.

The Islanders went 11-7-4 in division play and 15-14-4 on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Islanders averaged 3.3 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes per game.

In their last matchup on Jan. 16, the Rangers won 5-0. Pavel Buchnevich recorded a team-high 3 points for the Rangers.

INJURIES: Rangers: Justin Richards: out (health protocols), Colin Blackwell: out (upper body), Jack Johnson: day to day (lower body), Filip Chytil: out (upper body), Brendan Smith: day to day (upper body).

Islanders: None listed.

