Bruins score 2 in 27-second span of third, edge Flyers 2-1

Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) celebrates with Charlie McAvoy (73) after scoring a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) AP

Sean Kuraly and Brad Marchand scored 27 seconds apart in the third period to lead the Boston Bruins to a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday night.

Tuukka Rask made 23 saves for the Bruins, who have won seven of eight overall and all four matchups against the Flyers this season.

James van Riemsdyk scored for Philadelphia.

Kuraly netted the game-winner with a wrist shot from above the left circle that beat Brian Elliott on the glove side, went off the post and in with 7:32 remaining.

Boston has more third-period goals (19) than all other periods and overtime combined (15).

The teams next will meet on Feb. 21 as part of the NHL’s outdoor series at Lake Tahoe.

PANTHERS 2, PREDATORS 1

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe had the go-ahead goal and an assist, and Aleksander Barkov also scored as Florida defeated Nashville.

Chris Drieger turned back 24 shots for Florida, which improved to 6-0-2.

Colton Sissons had the lone goal for the Predators, who split the two-game series. Pekka Rinne had 34 saves for Nashville.

LIGHTNING 3, RED WINGS 1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Barclay Goodrow scored a pair of goals and Tampa Bay remained undefeated on home ice with a victory over Detroit.

Pat Maroon also scored for the Lightning, who improved to 5-0 at Amalie Arena. Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 27 saves.

Goodrow’s second goal of the game was the 6,000th goal in Lightning franchise history.

Tampa Bay extended its point streak against Detroit to 19 games (18-0-1) and has won 16 consecutive regular-season home games against the Red Wings.

Vladislav Namestnikov scored for Detroit, which is winless in eight games (0-6-2). Thomas Greiss finished with 29 saves.