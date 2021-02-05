Hockey

Hughes and the Canucks visit the Maple Leafs

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Vancouver Canucks (6-8-0, fifth in the North Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (8-2-1, first in the North Division)

Toronto; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinn Hughes leads Vancouver into a matchup with Toronto. He currently ranks ninth in the NHL with 15 points, scoring one goal and recording 14 assists.

The Maple Leafs are 8-2-1 against division opponents. Toronto ranks fourth in the NHL recording 10.3 points per game, averaging 3.6 goals and 6.6 assists.

The Canucks are 6-8-0 against the rest of their division. Vancouver serves 13.2 penalty minutes per game, the most in the Nhl. Tyler Myers leads the team serving 29 total minutes.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell Marner leads the Maple Leafs with 17 points, scoring six goals and collecting 11 assists. Auston Matthews has 11 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Hughes leads the Canucks with 15 points, scoring one goal and adding 14 assists. Brock Boeser has six goals over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 7-2-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.4 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .897 save percentage.

Canucks: 5-5-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.1 assists, 5.1 penalties and 13.3 penalty minutes while allowing 3.7 goals per game with a .897 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Jack Campbell: out (lower body).

Canucks: None listed.

