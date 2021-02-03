Carolina visits Chicago after shootout victory

Carolina Hurricanes (6-1-0, first in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (3-4-4, sixth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina visits the Chicago Blackhawks after the Hurricanes beat Chicago 4-3 in a shootout.

Chicago went 7-12-3 in division action and 16-14-4 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Blackhawks averaged 3.0 goals on 31.8 shots per game last season.

Carolina went 8-12-1 in division play and 19-13-3 on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Hurricanes scored 3.2 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 2.8 last season.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Ryan Carpenter: out (health and safety protocols).

Hurricanes: Petr Mrazek: day to day (upper body).