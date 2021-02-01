Anaheim faces Los Angeles, seeks to end 3-game slide

Anaheim Ducks (3-5-2, sixth in the West Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (3-3-2, fifth in the West Division)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim aims to end its three-game skid when the Ducks take on Los Angeles.

Los Angeles went 10-13-1 in division action and 19-13-2 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Kings scored 2.5 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 3.0 last season.

Anaheim finished 29-33-9 overall and 9-10-2 in division play during the 2019-20 season. The Ducks scored 27 power play goals with a 14.7% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

The teams face off Tuesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Kings: Sean Walker: day to day (face), Blake Lizotte: out (health protocols), Matt Roy: day to day (upper body).

Ducks: Derek Grant: day to day (upper-body).