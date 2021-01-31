Hockey

Canucks visit the Canadiens after Boeser’s 2-goal game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Vancouver Canucks (6-5-0, third in the North Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (5-1-2, second in the North Division)

Montreal; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver visits the Montreal Canadiens after Brock Boeser scored two goals in the Canucks' 4-1 win against the Jets.

Montreal finished 9-13-2 in division games and 14-17-6 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Canadiens recorded 322 assists on 208 total goals last season.

Vancouver finished 36-27-6 overall and 11-8-1 in division action during the 2019-20 season. The Canucks averaged 3.2 goals and 5.7 assists per game last season.

In their last meeting on Jan. 23, Montreal won 5-2.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Joel Armia: day to day (concussion).

Canucks: None listed.

  Comments  

Hockey

Fast start lifts Blues to win over the Ducks

Hockey

With Kris Letang injured, Penguins captain Sidney Crosby completes another comeback

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service