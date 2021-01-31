Hockey

Flames visit the Jets after shutout victory

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Calgary Flames (3-3-1, sixth in the North Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (5-3-0, fourth in the North Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host Calgary after the Flames shut out Montreal 2-0. Jacob Markstrom earned the victory in the net for Calgary after recording 37 saves.

Winnipeg went 11-6-4 in division action and 20-14-3 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Jets were called for 218 penalties last season averaging 3.1 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes per game.

Calgary finished 36-27-7 overall and 13-10-1 in division action in the 2019-20 season. The Flames scored 204 total goals last season while collecting 332 assists.

In their last matchup on Jan. 14, Winnipeg won 4-3. Patrik Laine recorded a team-high 3 points for the Jets.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Flames: None listed.

