Ottawa takes on Edmonton on 7-game skid

Ottawa Senators (1-6-1, seventh in the North Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (4-6-0, fifth in the North Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa is looking to break its seven-game slide with a victory over Edmonton.

Edmonton went 37-25-9 overall and 11-9-4 in division action a season ago. The Oilers scored 3.1 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 3.0 last season.

Ottawa finished 25-34-12 overall and 9-9-5 in division action in the 2019-20 season. Goalies for the Senators did not record a shutout last season while compiling a .900 save percentage.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Senators: Christian Wolanin: out (lower body).