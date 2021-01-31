Hockey

Ottawa takes on Edmonton on 7-game skid

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Ottawa Senators (1-6-1, seventh in the North Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (4-6-0, fifth in the North Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa is looking to break its seven-game slide with a victory over Edmonton.

Edmonton went 37-25-9 overall and 11-9-4 in division action a season ago. The Oilers scored 3.1 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 3.0 last season.

Ottawa finished 25-34-12 overall and 9-9-5 in division action in the 2019-20 season. Goalies for the Senators did not record a shutout last season while compiling a .900 save percentage.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Senators: Christian Wolanin: out (lower body).

  Comments  

Hockey

Fast start lifts Blues to win over the Ducks

Hockey

With Kris Letang injured, Penguins captain Sidney Crosby completes another comeback

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service