New York faces Philadelphia on 5-game road skid

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

New York Islanders (3-4-1, seventh in the East Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (6-2-1, second in the East Division)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York hits the road against Philadelphia looking to break its five-game road skid.

Philadelphia finished 16-4-4 in division action and 25-6-4 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Flyers averaged 3.3 goals on 31.4 shots per game last season.

New York went 35-23-10 overall and 11-7-4 in division play during the 2019-20 season. The Islanders scored 2.8 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 2.8 last season.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.

