Hockey

Carolina faces Dallas, aims for 4th straight win

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Dallas Stars (4-1-0, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (4-1-0, fifth in the Central Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina heads into a matchup against Dallas as winners of three games in a row.

Carolina finished 38-25-5 overall and 8-12-1 in division games in the 2019-20 season. The Hurricanes averaged 33.2 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 3.2 goals per game.

Dallas finished 37-24-8 overall and 12-9-3 in division play a season ago. The Stars averaged 3.6 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes per game.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Max McCormick: day to day (upper body), Petr Mrazek: day to day (upper body), Jordan Staal: out (covid-19).

Stars: None listed.

  Comments  

Hockey

Fast start lifts Blues to win over the Ducks

Hockey

With Kris Letang injured, Penguins captain Sidney Crosby completes another comeback

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service