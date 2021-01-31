Hockey

Colorado faces Minnesota on 3-game win streak

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Colorado Avalanche (6-3-0, first in the West Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (5-4-0, fourth in the West Division)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado will try to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Minnesota.

Minnesota finished 8-10-1 in division play and 19-11-5 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Wild averaged 3.6 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes per game.

Colorado went 42-20-8 overall and 10-8-2 in division action in the 2019-20 season. The Avalanche averaged 3.4 goals and 5.7 assists per game last season.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

INJURIES: Wild: Alex Stalock: out (health protocols), Marcus Johansson: day to day (upper body), Mathew Dumba: day to day (undisclosed), Cam Talbot: out (lower body).

Avalanche: Erik Johnson: day to day (upper body), Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: day to day (knee), Matt Calvert: out (upper body), Pavel Francouz: day to day (lower body).

  Comments  

Hockey

Fast start lifts Blues to win over the Ducks

Hockey

With Kris Letang injured, Penguins captain Sidney Crosby completes another comeback

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service