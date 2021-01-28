Vancouver hosts Ottawa after Motte’s 2-goal game

Ottawa Senators (1-5-1, seventh in the North Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (4-5-0, fourth in the North Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators visit Vancouver after Tyler Motte scored two goals in the Canucks' 5-1 win over the Senators.

Vancouver went 11-8-1 in division play and 22-9-4 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Canucks scored 57 power play goals with a 24.2% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

Ottawa finished 25-34-12 overall and 9-9-5 in division action a season ago. The Senators scored 2.7 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 3.4 last season.

The teams play for the second game in a row.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Senators: None listed.