New York takes on Buffalo on 4-game skid

New York Rangers (1-4-1, eighth in the East Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (3-3-1, sixth in the East Division)

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York aims to stop its four-game skid when the Rangers take on Buffalo.

Buffalo finished 30-31-8 overall and 10-12-2 in division action a season ago. Goalies for the Sabres allowed 2.9 goals on 30.9 shots per game last season.

New York finished 14-8-0 in division action and 19-12-3 on the road during the 2019-20 season. Goalies for the Rangers compiled a .908 save percentage while allowing 3.0 goals on 33.9 shots per game last season.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

INJURIES: Sabres: None listed.

Rangers: Justin Richards: out (health protocols), Filip Chytil: out (upper body).