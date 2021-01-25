Buffalo hosts New York after shootout victory

New York Rangers (1-3-1, eighth in the East Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (2-3-1, seventh in the East Division)

Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo hosts the New York Rangers after the Sabres took down Washington 4-3 in a shootout.

Buffalo finished 10-12-2 in division games and 20-11-4 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Sabres recorded 315 assists on 193 total goals last season.

New York went 14-8-0 in division action and 19-12-3 on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Rangers scored 233 total goals last season, 52 on power plays and eight shorthanded.

The teams square off Tuesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Sabres: None listed.

Rangers: Justin Richards: out (health protocols).