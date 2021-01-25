Carolina faces division foe Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Lightning (3-1-0, first in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (2-1-0, sixth in the Central Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay takes on Carolina for a Central Division matchup.

Carolina went 38-25-5 overall and 8-12-1 in division action in the 2019-20 season. The Hurricanes scored 46 power play goals with a 22.3% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

Tampa Bay went 43-21-6 overall and 18-5-1 in division play during the 2019-20 season. Goalies for the Lightning allowed 2.6 goals on 30.8 shots per game last season.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Jordan Staal: out (covid-19).

Lightning: Erik Cernak: day to day (undisclosed), Mitchell Stephens: day to day (knee).