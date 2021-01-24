Hockey

Ottawa faces Vancouver, seeks to stop 4-game slide

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Ottawa Senators (1-3-1, seventh in the North Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (2-5-0, sixth in the North Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa heads into the matchup against Vancouver after losing four games in a row.

Vancouver finished 36-27-6 overall and 11-8-1 in division action in the 2019-20 season. The Canucks averaged 31.2 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 3.2 goals per game.

Ottawa finished 25-34-12 overall and 9-9-5 in division play during the 2019-20 season. Goalies for the Senators did not record a shutout last season while compiling a .900 save percentage.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Senators: None listed.

  Comments  

Hockey

Another good series start for Blues with win over Kings

Hockey

Flyers get hammered by Bruins’ top line for second consecutive loss

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service