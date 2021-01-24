Hockey

Winnipeg hosts Edmonton after Copp’s 2-goal game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Edmonton Oilers (2-4-0, fifth in the North Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (4-1-0, second in the North Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg hosts the Edmonton Oilers after Andrew Copp scored two goals in the Jets' 6-3 victory against the Senators.

Winnipeg went 11-6-4 in division games and 20-14-3 at home a season ago. Goalies for the Jets compiled a .913 save percentage while giving up 2.7 goals on 32.5 shots per game last season.

Edmonton finished 37-25-9 overall and 11-9-4 in division play during the 2019-20 season. The Oilers scored 223 total goals last season averaging 3.1 per game.

The teams face off Sunday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.

