Devils stumble in third period, fall to Islanders for first regulation loss of season

The Devils faced the Islanders for the first of eight encounters this season, knowing full well that success against last season's Eastern Conference runner-ups will go a long way to show how well they can contend in the East Division. Riding high with at least a point in all three games thus far, the Devils were knocked down before the game by missing goalie Mackenzie Blackwood.

A bounceback effort in the second period gave way with multiple power-play goals allowed in the third period as the Devils fell to the Islanders, 4-1, on Thursday for the team's first regulation loss of the season.

Mat Barzal had three points, including the game's first goal to put the Islanders on the scoreboard. The Islanders held a 2-0 lead through the first period before the Devils marched back into the game with a goal and improved play defensively. That was all but undone by two damaging penalties in in the first five minutes of the third period, leading to two power-play goals. Jordan Eberle scored twice for the Islanders, who will overtake New Jersey for third place in the East division.

———

Blackwood has been stellar through three games in a season where the young goalie was proving that he could be an everyday goalie for the Devils. Prior to game No. 4, Blackwood was placed on the league's COVID-19 protocol list on Thursday afternoon. The placement on the list does not mean that Blackwood has tested positive for the virus.

The Devils looked out of sorts in the opening minutes against the Islanders with a change to the regular lineup. The Islanders took advantage with a 15-6 shot lead in the first period and a 2-0 lead after the first 20 minutes.

———

Scott Wedgewood was not expected to start in goal for the Devils until the news of Blackwood being placed on the COVID list roughly 90 minutes before game time. In his first NHL start in nearly three years, Wedgewood was tasked with facing one of the most dangerous offenses in the East division this season.

Wedgewood came up with 31 important saves on the night, allowing time for the Devils to climb back into the game during the second period. Wedgewood has followed rebounds after initial shots and limited the Islanders from having multiple chances with every opportunity.

Two power plays early in the third period led to two Islanders goals with a man advantage that put the game out of reach, but Wedgewood had some good moments during his first NHL action in nearly three years.

———

The fourth line for the Devils has been unheralded early on this season, particularly by the lack of scoring through the first three games. The unit of Janne Kuokkanen, Michael McLeod and Nathan Bastian have been capable of providing a spark to the rest of the team with good shifts, but Bastian was able to cut the lead in half early in the second period.

It was Bastian's first goal of the season and just the fourth of his career in his 11th career NHL game.

Ty Smith was credited with an assist on the goal, giving the rookie defenseman at least one point in all four games this season. Smith becomes just the 11th defenseman in league history to have a four-game point streak to start a career.