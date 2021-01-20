Jets visit the Senators after overtime win

Winnipeg Jets (2-1-0, fourth in the North Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (1-1-1, fifth in the North Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators host Winnipeg after the Jets beat Ottawa 4-3 in overtime.

Ottawa went 9-9-5 in division play and 18-13-6 at home in the 2019-20 season. Goalies for the Senators allowed 3.2 goals on 33.4 shots per game last season.

Winnipeg finished 11-6-4 in division play and 17-14-3 on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Jets were called for 218 penalties last season averaging 3.1 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes per game.

The teams play for the second straight game.

INJURIES: Senators: Tim Stutzle: day to day (undisclosed).

Jets: Patrik Laine: day to day (undisclosed).