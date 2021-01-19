Varlamov stops 27 shots, Islanders beat Bruins 1-0

New York Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov (40), of Russia, saves a shot from Boston Bruins' David Krejci (46), of the Czech Republic, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow) AP

Semyon Varlamov stopped 27 shots, Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored with 4:09 remaining and the New York Islanders beat the Boston Bruins 1-0 in their home opener Monday.

Adam Pelech fired a shot from the left point and Boston’s Patrice Bergeron deflected the puck up in the air. Pageau batted it past goalie Tuukka Rask.

Varlamov, who missed Saturday’s game against the Rangers after he took a puck off his neck in pregame warmups, got his second shutout in two starts this season. He had 24 saves in a 4-0 win against the Rangers last Thursday.

Rask, who had beaten the Islanders in seven of his last eight starts against them, stopped 16 shots for the Bruins in the finale of their season-opening three-game trip.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 4, COYOTES 2

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A stickless Chandler Stephenson was credited with the game-winning goal, Robin Lehner made 30 saves and Vegas beat Arizona.

Not too long after the first of Reilly Smith’s two goals tied it early in the third period, Vegas defenseman Zach Whitecloud gathered a loose puck from a faceoff in Arizona’s zone and fired a shot off Stephenson’s back to give Vegas its first lead of the game.

Max Pacioretty also scored for the Golden Knights, his third goal in three games.

Tyler Pitlick and Nick Schmaltz scored Arizona. Goaltender Darcy Kuemper stopped 24 shots.

BLUES 5, SHARKS 4

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Kyrou got the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period, Justin Faulk scored twice and St. Louis rallied to beat San Jose.

Mike Hoffman scored his first goal with the Blues and Brayden Schenn also scored for St. Louis, which beat San Jose for the fourth straight time on home ice. Jordan Binnington made 22 saves.

Logan Couture had two goals and an assist, Brent Burns had a goal and two assists, and Kevin Labanc also scored for the Sharks. Devan Dubnyk stopped 27 shots.

Kyrou’s wrist shot snapped a 4-all tie midway through the third. It was his second career game-winner after getting his first in the Blues’ season opener at Colorado on Wednesday.

SABRES 6, FLYERS 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sam Reinhart and Curtis Lazar each scored two goals to lead Buffalo past Philadelphia for its first win of the season.

Carter Hutton stopped 21 shots in a light night of work against a Flyers team that had scored 11 goals as they won their first two games. Nicolas Aube-Kubel spoiled the shutout bid with 2:05 left.

Minus injured No. 1 center Sean Couturier (ribs), the Flyers played with little energy and failed to create many scoring chances. The Sabres scored four goals before the midpoint of the second period and chased Carter Hart after he faced 22 shots.

Jack Eichel and 2018 NHL MVP Taylor Hall each had three assists as Buffalo denied the Flyers their first 3-0 start since 2011.

DUCKS 1, WILD 0

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — John Gibson made 33 saves in his 20th career shutout, and Nicolas Deslauriers scored early in the third period of Anaheim's victory over Minnesota.

After two scoreless periods dominated by Gibson and Minnesota goalie Cam Talbot, Deslauriers converted a superb pass from new Ducks defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk for his first goal of the season. The Ducks hung on to earn their first win of the season while winning their home opener for the fifth consecutive year.

Talbot stopped 27 shots in the Wild’s first loss of the season. Minnesota began the year just up the I-5 freeway in Los Angeles by rallying from a pair of two-goal deficits to win twice in the third period, becoming the first team in NHL history to pull off the feat in its first two games.

CANADIENS 3, OILERS 1

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Jake Allen made 25 saves in his first game with Montreal, Shea Weber got his first goal of the season and the Canadiens beat Edmonton.

Artturi Lehkonen and rookie Alexander Romanov also scored for Montreal, which beat Edmonton for the second time in three nights. The Habs also trounced the Oilers 5-1 on Saturday.

Montreal’s penalty kill was key in the victory, shutting down Oilers snipers Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on seven power plays. Mikko Koskinen stopped 31 shots for Edmonton.

HURRICANES 4, PREDATORS 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov, Sebastian Aho and Vincent Trocheck each had a goal and an assist as Carolina beat Nashville.

Nino Niederreiter also scored and James Reimer made 31 saves for Carolina.

Viktor Arvidsson had a goal and an assist and Filip Forsberg also scored for Nashville. Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne made 20 saves.

BLUE JACKETS 3, RED WINGS 2

DETROIT (AP) — Alexandre Texier and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored 1:16 apart early in the third period to give Columbus a two-goal lead and it held on to beat Detroit.

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored late in the second period and Joonas Korpisalo finished with 35 saves in the Blue Jackets’ first win of the season.

Detroit’s Bobby Ryan scored twice and Thomas Greiss stopped 26 shots.

FLAMES 5, CANUCKS 2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist, leading Calgary over Vancouver.

Mikael Backlund, Elias Lindholm, Mark Giordano and Rasmus Andersson also scored for the Flames. Calgary goalie Jacob Markstrom had 25 saves to beat his former team for the second straight time.

Jake Virtanen and Tyler Myers scored for the Canucks, who played their fourth road game in six days. Thatcher Demko stopped 27 shots.

MAPLE LEAFS 3, JETS 1

TORONTO (AP) — Mitch Marner scored twice, John Tavares also scored and Frederik Andersen made 27 saves for Toronto in first of 10 meetings between the North Division rivals.

Kyle Connor scored for Winnipeg, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 35 shots inside an empty Scotiabank Arena because of COVID-19 protocols.

The Jets were without star Patrik Laine, who sat out with an upper-body injury and is listed as day-to-day.