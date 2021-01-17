Philadelphia hosts Buffalo after Konecny’s 3-goal game

Buffalo Sabres (0-2-0, seventh in the East Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (2-0-0, first in the East Division)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit Philadelphia after Travis Konecny scored three goals in the Flyers' 5-2 victory over the Penguins.

Philadelphia went 41-21-7 overall and 16-4-4 in division play a season ago. The Flyers scored 47 power play goals on 226 power play opportunities last season.

Buffalo finished 10-12-2 in division games and 10-20-4 on the road a season ago. The Sabres scored 37 power play goals with an 18.9% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Flyers: Shayne Gostisbehere: out (health protocols), Sean Couturier: out (chest).

Sabres: None listed.