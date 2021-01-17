Blue Jackets show improvement despite late collapse, second straight loss to Predators

It wasn’t an exact replay of the season-opener, but the result was the same Saturday night in the Blue Jackets’ second straight loss to the Nashville Predators.

After playing strong through two periods, forcing the game into the third tied 1-1, the Predators again surged ahead in the final 20 minutes for a 5-2 victory that sent the Blue Jackets to Detroit trying not to focus on a stinging 0-2-0 start.

"That's not what's on my mind," coach John Tortorella said, when asked about his team's issues in the first two games allowing goals off odd-man rushes. "I'm looking at some of the encouraging stuff we did tonight. We developed 25 scoring chances. Do we need to clean up some stuff? Sure, but I'm encouraged by a lot of different things with our hockey club tonight."

The play of a reconfigured third line has to be one of them, as captain Nick Foligno and Alexandre Texier each scored their first goals of the season. Texier had a two-point game, assisting on Foligno's goal, and rookie Liam Foudy had the primary assist on Texier's tally — which tied it 2-2 just 4:03 after Filip Forsberg's second straight third-period goal to break a 1-1 tie.

The Predators, who had 11 players record a point, also got goals from Rocco Grimaldi, Brad Richardson, Luke Kunin and Colton Sissons. Juuse Saros made 42 saves for Nashville (2-0-0), which won by a comfortable margin despite being outshot 44-33.

Elvis Merzlikins made his season debut for he Blue Jackets, allowing all five goals.

"We had some good chances," said Blue Jackets right wing Cam Atkinson, whose six shots tied with Foligno for the team lead. "I think their goalie played a real solid game, as you could see. The whole game he made some unbelievable stops, kept them in the game, so sometimes you just have to tip your cap."

Despite the outcome, another positive the Jackets will take from this game is the energy they had — which helped their forechecking have more success.

Using three new line combinations and motivation supplied from the loss Thursday, Columbus overwhelmed Nashville in the game’s first eight minutes — taking a 1-0 lead on the 297th goal of Foligno’s career.

It was the capper to a ferocious start for the Blue Jackets, who used an early power play to build a 7-1 edge in shots in the game’s first five minutes. Six of those shots happened during the power play, including three in a row by Atkinson, which put Nashville on the defensive.

The shot advantage grew to 10-3 at 7:58 when Foligno poked a rebound into the net, rewarding Del Zotto and Texier for a give-and-go play on the left wing that set the whole thing up. There wasn’t a lot of time to enjoy the lead, though, because Grimaldi tied it 1-1 just 1:46 later — scoring with a shot from the right circle that hit Merzlikins in the chest and then snuck under his right arm.

It gave the Predators juice for the final 10 minutes, but they couldn’t take the lead despite a late power play. Neither team scored in the second, despite some close calls, which sent the game to the third tied 1-1 — just like the first game.

It felt even more similar when Forsberg scored another go-ahead goal early in third, putting Nashville up 2-1 at 1:43 on a goal scored from the same location he’d scored from Thursday.

This time, his wrist shot from the left circle beat Merzlikins over the glove to the far side, which was opposite of how he beat Joonas Korpisalo to the short side in the first game.

Texier tied it 2-2 at 5:47, deflecting Foudy's shot past Saros, but the Predators responded with three straight goals in a span of 4:22 – including back-to-back tallies by Kunin and Sissons 55 seconds apart.

Richardson had already scored the first of the three, putting Nashville up 3-2 off a rebound with 9:00 left. A Columbus meltdown quickly ensued.

"I thought we kind of kicked ourselves in the foot there, some missed coverage, but overall, I mean, other than that I thought we played a really good game," Atkinson said. "We had a lot of scoring chances, did some good things, but we have to clean up the little things that end up in the back of our net."