Hockey

Florida hosts season opener against Chicago

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Florida Panthers

Sunrise, Florida; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers begin the season at home against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.

Florida went 35-26-8 overall and 11-8-2 in division play during the 2019-20 season. Goalies for the Panthers recorded two shutouts last season while compiling an .899 save percentage.

Chicago went 32-30-8 overall and 7-12-3 in division action in the 2019-20 season. The Blackhawks averaged 3.4 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Blackhawks: None listed.

  Comments  

Hockey

Sean Couturier injured, but Travis Konecny’s first career hat trick, Carter Hart’s goaltending lift Flyers over Penguins, 5-2

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service