Wild visit the Kings following overtime victory

Minnesota Wild (1-0-0, third in the West Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (0-0-1, sixth in the West Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host Minnesota after the Wild defeated Los Angeles 4-3 in overtime.

Los Angeles went 29-35-6 overall and 10-13-1 in division play a season ago. The Kings scored 177 total goals last season, 33 on power plays and five shorthanded.

Minnesota finished 8-10-1 in division play and 16-16-2 on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Wild scored 218 total goals last season while collecting 365 assists.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Wild: None listed.