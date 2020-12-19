Phil Thompson: Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman expanded his power by convincing the Wirtzes he can reinvent himself. But by what standard will he be held accountable?

CHICAGO — The king is dead, long live the king!

I was puzzled when I first heard that saying as a youth. Who wishes long life for a dead king?

I came to understand it was a declaration that a monarch has died and his heir has succeeded him.

In one of the greatest feats of his 19 years with the Chicago Blackhawks, Stan Bowman somehow has become one and the same: predecessor and successor.

Who was the first general manager to win three Stanley Cup titles in the salary-cap era but since the last one in 2015 presided over a team that was eliminated in the first round or missed the playoffs entirely until the NHL’s COVID-19 reset gifted them a berth in this summer’s 24-team play-in field?

Bowman.

And as former interim president and newly minted CEO Danny Wirtz set out to establish a new “vision” for the franchise, who would be his hire to “re-imagine the potential of hockey” on and off the ice as president of hockey operations?

Bowman.

How can that be? John McDonough was cast aside in April because his philosophies and ideas, though innovative for their time, represented a traditional way of thinking — or at least rooted in the present — and the Wirtz family wanted to cast their gaze on the future.

Bowman was as much a part of the “establishment” Hawks as McDonough, Bowman’s mentor in many respects, but two things worked in Bowman’s favor: the rebuild he initially refused to call a rebuild and the ability to sell that both he and the Hawks can experience a metamorphosis.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

When Wirtz addressed the Chicago media in a Thursday videoconference call, naturally several questions centered on why he thought Bowman, 11 years into the job as general manager, was the person to execute a new vision — not only to keep his current job but be elevated to president of hockey operations with no new voices to act as a check.

Wirtz, who was appointed to his role Wednesday by his father, team Chairman Rocky Wirtz, explained: “We wanted to be very thoughtful about making sure that it was a vision that frankly incorporated all aspects of the organization, both of hockey and business — and that’s to re-imagine the potential of hockey and to build a culture that is highly curious, that wants to grow and operates with a growth mindset. Those are the real tenants of our new vision.

“You can bring new for the sake of new, or you can work with existing folks who have a hungry curiosity to grow and learn and develop. And that’s what I really took away from Stan was that he wasn’t satisfied. He was not a finished product. He was interested in advancing himself, advancing our hockey operations.

“He exhibited the kind of aspiration in thinking differently we’re looking to embed it across all aspects. So those were a lot of the things that that led us specifically to Stan’s role and that he was the right person to still want to push forward and to reinvent how we do things on the hockey side.”

In case you missed it, the reinvention already is in progress.

Perhaps the unique circumstances of the pandemic shutdown and the Edmonton bubble played a role in all this.

When the Hawks encamped in Edmonton in late July, Danny Wirtz joined them, and he and Bowman had three weeks mainly holed up in a hotel and Rogers Place to pick each other’s brains and get familiar with one another.

Wirtz also got an in-person view of future core players such as Kirby Dach and Adam Boqvist in a playoff setting and stood next to Bowman as he explained how they and others fit into his grand strategy for the future.

What Bowman told reporters in late August is even more illuminating now.

“(We) hadn’t had the opportunity to spend that much time with him leading up to it,” Bowman said in August. “To spend over three weeks every day, multiple hours per day with him, it was great for me, really learned a lot. I was able to shed light on, pull back the curtain, on some of the day-to-day (operations). You see what’s behind some of the decisions and how things play out.

“Talking to Danny, he found that very helpful. As far as philosophically, (we) had a number of conversations. I think we touched on almost everything.”

From those talks, Wirtz gained an understanding of Bowman’s thought process and gave him the nudge — perhaps even the OK — to be more publicly transparent about rebuilding. “New Stan” subsequently went on a media tour and talked about the roster reconstruction with anyone who would listen.

Wirtz said Bowman’s openness to change is part a combination of factors that contributed to why he tapped Bowman to lead hockey operations.

“Stan has set forth a vision for where he wants to take the organization and the hockey team (and) a system to get us there,” Wirtz said. “And he’s been obviously very transparent in the last couple of months about a more development approach to rebuilding this organization, to balance our amazing core talent but also bringing in those young players. That is in motion. That is a process that was started several years ago that is in motion right now.

“So for me it was more about insuring that he is positioned properly to lead. This isn’t a reward for 2010. This is about he is the one in the seat right now, driving this current strategy to get us back to that elite level. That’s really what went into it. We have a lot of trust in Stan.

“His knowledge is great and he’s a growth-minded leader. … A lot of people that have had success, that becomes the stopping point. They stop and they rely on that. The encouraging thing for us with Stan is that that is a great piece of his history, but his work is not done and he is not satisfied with just the previous success. He’s hungry for more. He’s hungry to grow as a leader and he’s hungry to contribute another championship team to the Chicago Blackhawks.”

That begs the questions: What does that growth look like, and by when does it need to happen?

By what standard will Bowman be held accountable?

Perhaps the answers reveal the most about Wirtz’s mindset: He’s not looking to give Bowman a quick hook if they don’t make the playoffs in the near future.

“It’s not as much a time-bound thing, but we are as competitive and anxious as anyone,” Wirtz said. “The important thing beyond time horizons is seeing improvements. We expect each year to build upon the last year and we want to make that as soon as possible. But we also want to be patient with the process.”

It’s more about “how long we can stay there (as a Cup contender) than how fast it will take for us to get there,” he continued.

Wirtz admitted: “I understand it’s a hard position and fans — rightfully so — want to get there tomorrow. And we do too. It’s a combination of making sure we do it right but getting there in a time frame that makes sense.”

Maybe Bowman will shed light about what “doing it right” looks like — and how long he believes it should take — when he’s scheduled to talk to reporters Friday morning.

But however long the Hawks’ new world order lasts, long live the king.

Same as the old king.