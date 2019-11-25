Ducks face the Islanders on 3-game skid

New York Islanders (16-3-2, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (10-11-3, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim comes into the matchup with New York after losing three games in a row.

The Ducks have gone 6-4-2 in home games. Anaheim averages 11.1 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the NHL. Nick Ritchie leads the team serving 50 total minutes.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The Islanders are 6-1-1 on the road. New York is sixth in the NHL shooting 11.0% and averaging 3.1 goals on 28.7 shots per game.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakob Silfverberg leads the Ducks with nine assists and has recorded 18 points this season. Rickard Rakell has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with nine goals and has recorded 20 points. Anthony Beauvillier has scored six goals over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 8-0-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and eight penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Ducks: 2-5-3, averaging 2.6 goals, four assists, 4.9 penalties and 13.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with a .884 save percentage.

Ducks Injuries: None listed.

Islanders Injuries: Leo Komarov: out (illness).