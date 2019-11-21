New York hosts Pittsburgh after overtime win

Pittsburgh Penguins (11-7-3, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (15-3-1, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Brooklyn; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins visit New York after the Islanders beat Pittsburgh 5-4 in overtime.

The Islanders are 11-2-1 in Eastern Conference games. New York is seventh in the league shooting 11.1% and averaging 3.2 goals on 29.0 shots per game.

The Penguins are 4-5-2 in conference matchups. Pittsburgh has converted on 16.9% of power-play opportunities, scoring 10 power-play goals.

New York knocked off Pittsburgh 5-4 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 19. Brock Nelson scored two goals for the Islanders in the victory and Brandon Tanev scored two goals for the Penguins in the loss.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathew Barzal has recorded 17 total points while scoring nine goals and collecting eight assists for the Islanders. Derick Brassard has scored five goals over the last 10 games for New York.

Jake Guentzel has recorded 18 total points while scoring 10 goals and totaling eight assists for the Penguins. Bryan Rust has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 5-2-3, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Islanders: 9-0-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

Islanders Injuries: Leo Komarov: out (illness).

Penguins Injuries: Kris Letang: out (lower body).