Huberdeau, Panthers to host the Ducks

Anaheim Ducks (10-10-2, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Florida Panthers (11-5-5, second in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jonathan Huberdeau leads Florida into a matchup against Anaheim. He currently ranks eighth in the league with 28 points, scoring 10 goals and recording 18 assists.

The Panthers have gone 5-2-2 in home games. Florida is third in the NHL averaging 6.3 assists per game, led by Aleksander Barkov Jr. with 1.0.

The Ducks are 4-6-0 on the road. Anaheim averages 10.9 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the NHL. Nick Ritchie leads the team serving 36 total minutes.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barkov leads the Panthers with 20 assists and has collected 27 points this season. Keith Yandle has collected 13 assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

Jakob Silfverberg leads the Ducks with nine goals and has recorded 17 points. Ryan Getzlaf has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 3-5-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while allowing 3.6 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

Panthers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.6 goals, six assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .893 save percentage.

Panthers Injuries: Jayce Hawryluk: out (upper body).

Ducks Injuries: None listed.