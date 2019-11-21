Flyers take on the Hurricanes on 4-game losing streak

Philadelphia Flyers (10-7-4, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (13-7-1, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia looks to break its four-game skid with a win over Carolina.

The Hurricanes are 2-4-1 in division matchups. Carolina has scored 73 goals and is seventh in the league averaging 3.5 per game. Andrei Svechnikov leads the team with 10.

The Flyers are 4-2-2 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia has allowed nine power-play goals, killing 85.2% of opponent opportunities.

In their last meeting on Nov. 5, Philadelphia won 4-1. Claude Giroux recorded a team-high 2 points for the Flyers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dougie Hamilton leads the Hurricanes with 14 assists and has recorded 23 points this season. Svechnikov has scored seven goals over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Travis Konecny leads the Flyers with 12 total assists and has recorded 20 points. Sean Couturier has totaled 9 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 5-2-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.3 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 6-4-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.5 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .897 save percentage.

Hurricanes Injuries: None listed.

Flyers Injuries: None listed.