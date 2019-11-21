Los Angeles faces Edmonton, seeks 5th straight home win

Edmonton Oilers (14-6-3, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (8-12-1, eighth in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts Edmonton trying to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Kings are 3-5-0 against division opponents. Los Angeles has converted on 10.8% of power-play opportunities, scoring eight power-play goals.

The Oilers are 5-4-3 in conference matchups. Edmonton is third in the league shooting 11.3% and averaging 3.3 goals on 29.0 shots per game.

In their last meeting on Oct. 5, Edmonton won 6-5. James Neal totaled two goals for the Oilers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with seven goals and has recorded 22 points. Alex Iafallo has totaled two goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Leon Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 44 points, scoring 16 goals and collecting 28 assists. Connor McDavid has nine goals and 12 assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-2-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Kings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .897 save percentage.

Kings Injuries: None listed.

Oilers Injuries: Matt Benning: day to day (upper body).