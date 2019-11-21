Detroit faces Columbus, seeks to break 3-game skid

Detroit Red Wings (7-13-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (8-8-4, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit looks to end its three-game slide with a victory over Columbus.

The Blue Jackets are 5-3-2 against conference opponents. Columbus has given up 13 power-play goals, stopping 77.6% of opponent opportunities.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The Red Wings are 2-5-0 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. Detroit is the last-ranked team in the league averaging only 6.6 points per game. Robby Fabbri leads the team with 7 total points.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre-Luc Dubois leads the Blue Jackets with nine goals and has totaled 15 points. Zachary Werenski has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Anthony Mantha has recorded 22 total points while scoring 12 goals and totaling 10 assists for the Red Wings. Valtteri Filppula has totaled five assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 3-5-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while allowing 3.7 goals per game with a .871 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 3-5-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Blue Jackets Injuries: None listed.

Red Wings Injuries: Mike Green: day to day (upper body), Darren Helm: day to day (lower body).